Neo (NEO) Trading 5.3% Higher Over Last Week

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. One Neo coin can currently be purchased for about $8.01 or 0.00034560 BTC on popular exchanges. Neo has a market cap of $565.35 million and approximately $34.46 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neo has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003101 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000273 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000339 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.21 or 0.00419668 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000107 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,823.11 or 0.29457569 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.36 or 0.00692326 BTC.
Neo Coin Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Neo Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
