Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Short Interest Update

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Neometals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS RRSSF remained flat at 0.63 during midday trading on Friday. Neometals has a one year low of 0.52 and a one year high of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.74.
About Neometals
