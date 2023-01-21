Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nestlé’s FY2023 earnings at $5.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.92 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.37 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC lowered Nestlé from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Nestlé from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Nestlé from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Nestlé from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.14.

Get Nestlé alerts:

Nestlé Price Performance

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $122.17 on Wednesday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $133.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nestlé

About Nestlé

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSRGY. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 233,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Nestlé by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 80,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,640,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nestlé by 94.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.