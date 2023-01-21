Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.30), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Netflix updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.82-$2.82 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $2.82 EPS.

Netflix Stock Performance

Netflix stock traded up $26.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $342.50. The company had a trading volume of 28,430,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,185,224. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.91 and a 200-day moving average of $259.17. The firm has a market cap of $152.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.69, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $458.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price target on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

About Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. increased its position in shares of Netflix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Netflix by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $930,105,000 after acquiring an additional 516,505 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,268,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 149.1% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 263,550 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 157,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 239,159 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $89,587,000 after acquiring an additional 96,628 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

