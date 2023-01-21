Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells $98,386.50 in Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,138.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Neuronetics stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $164.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.79 million. Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 58.85%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the second quarter valued at $35,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $40,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Neuronetics during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

