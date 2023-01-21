Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) Short Interest Update

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, a decrease of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 436,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Activity at Neuronetics

In related news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $82,753.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,450,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,912,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $98,386.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,138.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 13,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $82,753.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,450,814 shares in the company, valued at $21,912,668.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,216 shares of company stock worth $1,662,890. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neuronetics

Neuronetics Trading Up 5.2 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

STIM stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.03. The company had a trading volume of 205,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $164.14 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average of $4.42. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.95.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.79 million. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 58.85% and a negative return on equity of 49.80%. On average, equities analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neuronetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

See Also

