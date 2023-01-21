Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance
NXHSF opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.
About Next Hydrogen Solutions
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Next Hydrogen Solutions (NXHSF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.