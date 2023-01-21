Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF) PT Lowered to C$2.00 at National Bank Financial

Next Hydrogen Solutions (OTC:NXHSF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial to C$2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Next Hydrogen Solutions Price Performance

NXHSF opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. Next Hydrogen Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1.18.

Get Next Hydrogen Solutions alerts:

About Next Hydrogen Solutions

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc designs, manufactures, and sells water and electricity electrolyzers to generate clean hydrogen for use as an energy source. It offers commercial solutions to decarbonize transportation and industrial sectors. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Hydrogen Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.