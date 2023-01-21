NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $35.73

NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and traded as high as $38.84. NEXT shares last traded at $38.84, with a volume of 480 shares traded.

NEXT Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.73.

NEXT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.3511 per share. This represents a yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd.

About NEXT

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

