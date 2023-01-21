NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Sonora Investment Management Group LLC

Sonora Investment Management Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 96.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 182,344 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $41,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE traded down $0.77 on Friday, reaching $81.82. The company had a trading volume of 9,429,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,954,220. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average of $83.00. The company has a market capitalization of $162.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

