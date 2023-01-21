Nexum (NEXM) Price Hits $0.0151 on Major Exchanges

Nexum (NEXM) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 21st. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded 45.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nexum has a total market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $56,135.60 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum’s genesis date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using US dollars.

