NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Short Interest Down 19.7% in December

NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,500 shares, a decline of 19.7% from the December 15th total of 1,245,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 227.4 days.

NFYEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered NFI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. CIBC downgraded shares of NFI Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$17.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

NFI Group stock remained flat at $8.15 during trading hours on Friday. 55 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,132. NFI Group has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $15.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.74.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the Alexander Dennis Limited brand name; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI brand names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts brand name, as well as articulated buses.

