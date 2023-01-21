NFT (NFT) Market Capitalization Tops $636,530.96

NFT (NFT) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 21st. NFT has a market capitalization of $636,530.96 and approximately $214.18 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NFT token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00009921 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00029182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00039640 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004303 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.03 or 0.00224131 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000106 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000349 BTC.

About NFT

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01705711 USD and is up 6.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $343.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

