NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF) Short Interest Down 17.6% in December

NKT A/S (OTCMKTS:NRKBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NKT A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NRKBF remained flat at 43.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of 43.66 and a 200-day moving average price of 46.10. NKT A/S has a one year low of 43.66 and a one year high of 43.66.

About NKT A/S

NKT A/S develops, manufactures, and markets cables, accessories, and solutions worldwide. It operates through Solutions, Applications, Service & Accessories, and NKT Photonics segments. It offers high voltage cable solutions, including high voltage onshore and offshore AC and DC, city, and dynamic cables; medium voltage and universal cables; and low voltage building wires, flexible cables and conduits, control cables, 1 kV cables, and telecom energy cables.

