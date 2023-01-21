Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) Short Interest Down 30.3% in December

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decrease of 30.3% from the December 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nomura in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Nomura stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,403,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,510. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.58. Nomura has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $4.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91.

Nomura ( NYSE:NMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.11). Nomura had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nomura will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 24,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Nomura by 51.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 11,704 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Nomura by 16.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,760,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 248,923 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Nomura by 28.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Nomura by 47.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,325,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 423,905 shares during the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

