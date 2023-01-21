Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 970,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,028.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Noodles & Company Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NDLS opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.59 million, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.42.
Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Noodles & Company
Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.
