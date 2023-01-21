Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NDLS shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Noodles & Company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Noodles & Company alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 61,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 970,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,822,028.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Noodles & Company Trading Up 4.8 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7,168.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 28,601 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 6,709 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Noodles & Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,997,126 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after buying an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Noodles & Company during the first quarter worth about $147,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NDLS opened at $6.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.33. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $9.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.29. The company has a market capitalization of $282.59 million, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $129.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Noodles & Company will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Company

(Get Rating)

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.