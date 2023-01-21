Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Short Interest Down 17.4% in December

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 579,100 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the December 15th total of 700,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Noodles & Company

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 61,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.97 per share, with a total value of $308,070.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 970,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,028.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Noodles & Company

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Noodles & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Noodles & Company Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Noodles & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NDLS stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.14. 118,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,671. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Noodles & Company has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $9.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.59 million, a P/E ratio of -32.32 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $129.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.06 million. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 12.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Noodles & Company

Noodles & Company, a restaurant concept company, develops and operates fast-casual restaurants. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of December 28, 2021, the company operated 448 restaurants in 29 states, which included 372 company locations and 76 franchise locations.

