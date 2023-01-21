Norish (LON:NSH) Trading Up 775%

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Rating) shares were up 775% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.14). Approximately 14,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.24).
Norish Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £52.62 million and a P/E ratio of 28.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 175.
About Norish
Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.
See Also
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for Norish Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norish and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.