Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07

Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, January 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0745 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Northland Power Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $27.80 on Friday. Northland Power has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Northland Power from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.11.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

Featured Stories

