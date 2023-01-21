NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF) Short Interest Down 23.5% in December

NS Solutions Co. (OTCMKTS:NSSXF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NS Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NSSXF remained flat at $28.21 during trading hours on Friday. NS Solutions has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $28.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.21 and a 200-day moving average of $28.21.

Get NS Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on NS Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company.

About NS Solutions

NS Solutions Corporation provides information technology solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers business and information system consultation services; and plans, designs, develops, implements, operates, and maintains information systems. It also develops, manufactures, and sells software and hardware; and provides outsourcing services using information technology.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NS Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NS Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.