NULS 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.62 Million (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. NULS has a market cap of $22.86 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00000987 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.51 or 0.00416180 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,774.63 or 0.29212761 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.76 or 0.00693211 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 29th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 121,209,667 coins and its circulating supply is 100,032,363 coins. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NULS is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem.”

