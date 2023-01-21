Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,891 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 0.9% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 19,044 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,827 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 45.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 613 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 3.0% in the third quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 5.2% in the second quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Price Performance

BBY traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.67. 2,417,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,111,154. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.48. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.78 and a 52-week high of $112.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.96.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.69%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $199,975.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,423,971.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 366,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $29,998,234.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 590,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,356,727.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.71.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

