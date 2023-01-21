Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Grows Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,318 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 197,219 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 11,392 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 185,110 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in TJX Companies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 6,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $536,572.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,129,643.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $321,891.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,956,795.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,633,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,341,378. The company has a market cap of $91.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.81. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $83.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. On average, research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.11%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

