Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.17 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 571.4% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 618.2% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $311,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,234. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Darden Restaurants Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.91.

NYSE DRI traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $147.38. 848,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,433. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.18 and its 200-day moving average is $133.91. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.21.

Darden Restaurants Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.76%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

