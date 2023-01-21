Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 4,183.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 11,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 2.4 %

ETN traded up $3.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $155.51. 1,947,751 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,697,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.22. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.16. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $167.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $174.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

