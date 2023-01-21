Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $378,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ISTB. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $105,000. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 7,192.9% during the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,910,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 3,856,680 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1,099.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,980,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,870,000 after buying an additional 1,815,311 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $49,377,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $19,930,000.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ISTB traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.14. 1,290,829 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,120,041. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $45.56 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.099 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

