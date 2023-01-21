Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $426,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% in the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.73. The company had a trading volume of 42,854,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,391,199. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.21. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $33.49 and a 1-year high of $50.11.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

