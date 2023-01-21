Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $612,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. ACG Wealth grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 14,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 117,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,812,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 404.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 24,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 48,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,688,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,904,000 after acquiring an additional 200,529 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.22. 1,889,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,050. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $78.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.30 and a 200 day moving average of $62.16.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

