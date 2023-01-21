Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO traded up $3.96 on Friday, reaching $228.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,045. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $192.88 and a 12-month high of $266.07.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

