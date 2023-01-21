Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 37.2% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 299,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,773,000 after purchasing an additional 81,143 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.4% during the third quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 69,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 39.8% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 19,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 239,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 0.9% during the third quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.08. The company had a trading volume of 14,237,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,137,846. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 42.75%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 94,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $5,936,484.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at $7,320,907.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,986 shares of company stock worth $17,218,050 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.