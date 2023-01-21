Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) Trading 25.1% Higher Over Last Week

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 15.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $201.42 million and $139.51 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ocean Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00416484 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,748.38 or 0.29234122 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.05 or 0.00702004 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol launched on April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ocean Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

