Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.10

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.10 and traded as high as $4.18. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 439,524 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $29.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Get Ocular Therapeutix alerts:

Ocular Therapeutix Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $4.12. The firm has a market cap of $315.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix ( NASDAQ:OCUL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.71 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 87.18% and a negative net margin of 119.35%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 7,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $25,648.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 6,122,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,427,311.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 328.3% during the second quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Get Rating)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ocular Therapeutix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocular Therapeutix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.