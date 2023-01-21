OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.10

Shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.10 and traded as low as $10.04. OFS Capital shares last traded at $10.04, with a volume of 10,340 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th.

OFS Capital Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.10.

OFS Capital Increases Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The investment management company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. OFS Capital had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 9.14%. On average, analysts expect that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 23rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.75%. This is a boost from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 22nd. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is presently 230.77%.

Institutional Trading of OFS Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 82.1% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 57,596 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the first quarter worth $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth $257,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 61.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 58,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 22,359 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in OFS Capital by 46.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,543 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,131 shares during the period. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

