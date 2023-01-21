Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Old Republic International Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.
