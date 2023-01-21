Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Old Republic International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ORI opened at $23.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.07 and a 200-day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Old Republic International has a one year low of $20.27 and a one year high of $27.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 13.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 468.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

