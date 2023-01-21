OmniaVerse 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $375,956.82 (OMNIA)

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $375,956.82 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003113 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.52 or 0.00416965 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,773.36 or 0.29260621 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.22 or 0.00692143 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse’s genesis date was April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

OmniaVerse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.