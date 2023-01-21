Oppenheimer Cuts Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target to $135.00

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $138.00 to $135.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Clean Harbors’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CLH. StockNews.com upgraded Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut Clean Harbors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.78.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE:CLH opened at $124.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $81.56 and a 1 year high of $125.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.85. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total value of $1,903,772.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,738.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790 in the last quarter. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

See Also

