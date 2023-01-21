OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI) Director Jocelyn Moore Sells 4,849 Shares

OppFi Inc. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) Director Jocelyn Moore sold 4,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $10,522.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,684 shares in the company, valued at $16,674.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Jocelyn Moore also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 17th, Jocelyn Moore sold 200 shares of OppFi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.23, for a total transaction of $446.00.
- On Wednesday, January 11th, Jocelyn Moore sold 1,146 shares of OppFi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.17, for a total transaction of $2,486.82.
- On Monday, January 9th, Jocelyn Moore sold 100 shares of OppFi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total transaction of $215.00.
OppFi Trading Up 1.9 %
NYSE OPFI opened at $2.14 on Friday. OppFi Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.87 and a 1-year high of $5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $234.51 million, a PE ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On OppFi
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPFI. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of OppFi by 10.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in OppFi by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 479.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 7,196 shares during the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management increased its stake in shares of OppFi by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 696,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in OppFi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 3.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OppFi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of OppFi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
OppFi Company Profile
OppFi Inc operates a financial technology platform that allows banks to offer lending products. Its platform facilitates the OppLoan, an installment loan product; SalaryTap, a payroll deduction secured installment loan product; and OppFi Card, a credit card product. The company is based in Chicago, Illinois.
