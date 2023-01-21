Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY

Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,896 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the period. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 17.0% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at $349,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.2% in the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 242,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $14,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 19.7% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,684 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 28.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total value of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,473,171.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oracle Price Performance

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 price target on Oracle in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.54.

Shares of ORCL stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $87.25. 5,567,493 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,916,240. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.96. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $89.47. The firm has a market cap of $235.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The company had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.13%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

