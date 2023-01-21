Orbit Chain (ORC) Market Cap Achieves $72.15 Million

Orbit Chain (ORC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. During the last week, Orbit Chain has traded 12.4% higher against the dollar. Orbit Chain has a total market capitalization of $72.15 million and $893,386.76 worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orbit Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Orbit Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.70 or 0.00418040 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,787.83 or 0.29343704 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00703825 BTC.

Orbit Chain Token Profile

Orbit Chain’s launch date was June 3rd, 2019. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 952,770,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,431,545 tokens. Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain. The official website for Orbit Chain is orbitchain.io. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @orbit_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Orbit Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC).Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbit Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbit Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbit Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbit Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbit Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.