Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $55.34 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 21st. In the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $55.34 million and approximately $4.34 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0801 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010037 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00029408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00039850 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00017476 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004320 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.93 or 0.00225267 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002831 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07900439 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $3,722,292.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

