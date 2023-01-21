Ostin Technology Group (NASDAQ:OST) Shares Up 4.9%

Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $1.07. 16,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 64,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.02.

Ostin Technology Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ostin Technology Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ostin Technology Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ostin Technology Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.11% of Ostin Technology Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Ostin Technology Group

Ostin Technology Group Co, Ltd. designs, develops, and manufactures thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) modules and polarizers in China. The company offers TFT-LCD solutions for drive IC, TCON board, and power supply applications; back light systems and special modules; LC display modules, touch panel modules, and smart display terminals; and polarizers used in the TFT-LCD display modules.

