Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 13.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,173 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 26.2% during the third quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,916 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth $47,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,097,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.5% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $240.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $206.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.32.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 103.72%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In related news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

