Oxbow Advisors LLC Takes $311,000 Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,150 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Rentals by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $383.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $394.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $317.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.81.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 32.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $390.09.

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez bought 177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

