Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,067.62

Shares of Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,067.62 ($25.23) and traded as high as GBX 2,280 ($27.82). Oxford Instruments shares last traded at GBX 2,220 ($27.09), with a volume of 27,279 shares.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,180 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,069.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,102.74.
Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.
