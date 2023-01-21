PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PainReform Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of PRFX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. 1,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. PainReform has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFXGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PainReform

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

See Also

