PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

PainReform Ltd. (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 29.2% from the December 15th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

PainReform Stock Down 5.6 %

Shares of PRFX stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.50. 1,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,834. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.62. PainReform has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.74.

PainReform (NASDAQ:PRFX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PainReform

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PainReform stock. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PainReform Ltd. ( NASDAQ:PRFX Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned 0.29% of PainReform at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PainReform Ltd., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics that provides an extended period of post-surgical pain relief in Israel. It engages in developing PRF-110, a viscous clear oil-based solution that is instilled directly into the surgical wound to provide localized and extended post-operative analgesia.

