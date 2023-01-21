Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF) Downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Pason Systems (OTCMKTS:PSYTF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSYTF. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut Pason Systems from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Pason Systems Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PSYTF opened at $11.60 on Wednesday. Pason Systems has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $13.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems, Inc engages in the design and production of instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs. Its products include automatic driller, choke control, electronic drilling recorder, enhanced pit volume totalizer, gas analyzer, hazardous gas alarm system, rig communications, rig display, directional system, drilling guidance system, live rig view (LRV), LRV mobile, tour sheet analytics, WellView field solution, SideKick remote display, and DataHub web-based data management system.

