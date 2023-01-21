Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Firstegy

Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Pason Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also commented on PSI. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Pason Systems from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pason Systems from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pason Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.30.
Pason Systems Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of TSE PSI opened at C$15.60 on Tuesday. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$10.98 and a 12 month high of C$17.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$16.00 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.71.
Pason Systems Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from Pason Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is presently 29.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Pason Systems
In other Pason Systems news, Senior Officer Jonathan Faber sold 4,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.10, for a total value of C$74,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,000 shares in the company, valued at C$676,200. Also, Senior Officer Bryce Mclean acquired 22,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$12.90 per share, with a total value of C$292,404.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately C$386,097.
About Pason Systems
Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.
