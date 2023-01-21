Pax Dollar One Day Volume Hits $2.66 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004310 BTC on popular exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $878.50 million and approximately $2.66 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000947 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000628 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002432 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00012825 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000117 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
