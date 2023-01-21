Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $879.44 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004443 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000989 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000645 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002466 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00012133 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000125 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
