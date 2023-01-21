PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

PC Connection Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CNXN opened at $49.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. PC Connection has a twelve month low of $40.41 and a twelve month high of $56.68.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $775.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.24 million. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 12.90%. On average, analysts expect that PC Connection will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PC Connection Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 3,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.61, for a total transaction of $212,188.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,530,952.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $249,936.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,135,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,538,299.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,004 shares of company stock worth $1,342,171. Corporate insiders own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PC Connection

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of PC Connection in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 2,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PC Connection by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

About PC Connection

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Stories

