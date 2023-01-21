Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pearson (NYSE:PSOGet Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSO. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.90) to GBX 998 ($12.18) in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Pearson from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 900 ($10.98) to GBX 1,140 ($13.91) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 1,060 ($12.93) to GBX 1,200 ($14.64) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pearson has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,015.43.

PSO stock opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Pearson has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 6,495.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Pearson by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Pearson by 88.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pearson during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

